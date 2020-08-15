Glenda L. Hightower
Services for Glenda L. Hightower, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in San Augustine.
Mrs. Hightower was born July 28, 1936 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Willie (Dawson) and Bill Martin DeBlance. She passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Hightower was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a housewife who loved to sew. She attended nursing school, loved music and could play the piano and clarinet. Mrs. Hightower was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin. She and others would visit nursing homes and make baby blankets for the infants at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband, Roger C. Hightower; sons, Roger Hightower Jr. and wife Sharon and Joshua Hightower and wife Sharlotte; cousins, Richard Dawson and Donna Dawson; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hightower was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Hightower and her son, Regan Hightower.
Mrs. Hightower’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hightower’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904; Christian Information & Service Center, 501 S. Angelina Street, Lufkin, TX 75901; or the Musselwhite Sunday School Class, First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
