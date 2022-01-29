Gary C Mitchell
Gary C Mitchell, Sr. lost his battle with COPD and other illnesses on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. His life will be celebrated by his family at the chapel of Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin on February 5, 2022.
Gary was an accomplished business executive acting as CFO, Vice President, and President of several companies. Most of his career was spent working with Paul Koomey in the oil tool industry. In his job, he took business trips around the globe negotiating contracts.
He was an avid bass fisherman, but he would fish for anything with fins! He loved nothing more than teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish, drive, and how to work on cars and boats. Gary loved cars and car races. He loved football especially “Love Ya Blue ” Oilers. Gary also loved the Lord and watched four sermons every Sunday. When his sons were young, he coached little league football and attended many practices and games. He was hard working and goal oriented, but known to be a funny guy with a big heart. His children always knew they could come to him for advice and a hug.
After a year at the University of Houston, he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Della Royce Townsend Mitchell, and joined the Army. He was in Army Intelligence stationed in Asmara, Eritrea for three years where his oldest daughter was born. They returned to the States and Gary completed his education at Stephen F. Austin University with a degree in Finance and a minor in Economics. He began and spent most of his career in the Houston area with many weekend trips to Lake Sam Rayburn to fish.
He is survived by a family who loved him including his beloved wife, Della R. Mitchell, his two daughters and their families; Kathy and Reagan Brown of Houston and Kari Mitchell of Houston; and his sons and their families; Clay and Michelle Mitchell of San Antonio and Bart and Marcy Mitchell of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Gary always anticipated spending time with his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and one on the way. He loved his three remaining siblings, Vanita McMillan and her husband, Bill of Jasper; Nina Sue Johnson and her husband, Dick, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Trudy Mitchell also of Tulsa. He had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Sterman C. Mitchell, Sr.and Nina Morgan Mitchell and his brother, Sterman Mitchell. Gary was born and raised in Lufkin, Texas on June 10, 1934. He graduated from Lufkin High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that those interested give to their favorite charity.
