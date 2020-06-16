Faustino Solis Sr.
Funeral services for Faustino Solis Sr., 43, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll, Texas with Father Luis Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at the Forest Haven Cemetery.
Faustino was born March 20, 1977 in Los Charcos,Durango, Mexico, the son of Catarino Solis and the late Paula (Cervantes) Ferrel, and passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Lufkin surrounded by his wife and three children.
Faustino was a hardworking man who provided and protected his family. He was passionate about working on cars and an amazing artist with a creative soul. Faustino enjoyed being outdoors and spending most of his time with his only grandson, Chago. Faustino was a humble man who never forgot where he came from and how hard he had to work to get to where he was. He was of the Catholic faith and believed in life after death. He is loved my many and will be missed by all.
Faustino is survived by his wife, Rebecca Solis of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Belen Solis of Lufkin, TX; son, Faustino “Tino” Solis Jr. of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Shaila Solis of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Santiago Muniz of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law; Amelia and Bernado Vengas of Moscow, TX; brother and sister-in-law; Jose and Ana Flores of Moscow, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Cecilia Solis and Andres Ramirez of Corrigan, TX; brother, Rosendo Solis of Durango, Mexico; brother-in-law and wife, Esteban and Marisa Guerrero Jr.; sister-in-law and husband, Lucy and Rogelio Reyes; sister-in-law and husband, Alicia and Juan Contreras Sr.; sister-in-law, Maria Soledad Castillo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Faustino was preceded in death by his son, Emilio Solis; mother, Paula Cervantes Ferrel; father-in-law, Esteban Guerrero Sr.; and brother, Mario Flores.
Pallbearers will be Andres Contreras, Juan Contreras Jr., Cesilio Venegas, Juan Contreras Sr., Jose Flores Sr., and Jose Flores Jr..
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll, rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
