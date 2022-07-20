Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Johnston, 87, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.

Mr. Johnston was born November 9, 1934 in Auvergne, Arkansas to the late Hattie Emily (Mabry) and Joseph Edward Johnston, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.