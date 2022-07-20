Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Johnston, 87, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.
Mr. Johnston was born November 9, 1934 in Auvergne, Arkansas to the late Hattie Emily (Mabry) and Joseph Edward Johnston, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Johnston was a Labor Relations Administrator for Texaco Research Laboratories in Port Arthur for more than 17 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bob was a very loving and caring person who volunteered with many organizations. He volunteered at Southeast Texas Hospice in Orange while living in Bridge City, and was very involved with the Senior Citizen Center here in Lufkin. While volunteering at the Senior Citizen Center, he and his wife sewed items for the Veterans. Everything Bob did, he was completely devoted and committed to the cause. He loved to travel, and was a part of a traveling group for 18 years.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Johnston of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne Lynn and Terry Gillett of Kaiser, Oregon; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Michael and De Johnston, John David and Bobbi Johnston, all of Nederland; grandchildren, Emily Miller and husband Robert, Randall McCaw and wife Kara, Jason Johnston, Joshua Johnston and wife Elke, Lilly Johnston, Thomas Hill, Chloe Hill; great-granddaughters, Emma McCaw, Joanna Johnston; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and John Brown of Bellingham, Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Jo Barner.
