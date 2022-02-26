Private graveside services were held for Patricia Ann Allen Harris on Friday, February 24, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches, Texas with Bro. Jerry King officiating.
Ann was born in Nacogdoches on June 23, 1949, the daughter of Dr. James I and Patricia Allen. Ann graduated from Nacogdoches High School, nursing school and respiratory therapy school at Angelina College.
Ann worked for Drs. Denman, Rowland, Smith, Halter and Willis as the “breathing lady” or respiratory therapist before nursing and retiring from Lufkin Industries, Inc. She loved helping folks. She was a member of St. Cyprians Church, where she was a member of Daughters of The King and Order of St Luke, a healing ministry.
Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Harris; son, Emmett Allen Pack and wife, Lisa; daughter, Stacy Ann King and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Emmett Allen Pack, Jr., Jamie Ann Pack, Avery Pack, Grayce King and Kaley King.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. James I. Allen, sister, Mary Aileen Allen Angel; brothers, Jim Allen and Pat Allen and nephew, Thomas Pattison Angel.
Memorials may be made in Ann’s honor to the Scleroderma Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, Maryland 21224.
The Harris family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
