Graveside services for Sharon Aline Apgar, 77, of Rogers, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Walker Cemetery.
Mrs. Apgar was born October 18, 1943 in Pensacola, Florida, the daughter of the late Aline (McIntire) and James Leon Glasscock. She passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Apgar was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, quilting and making jewelry for the elderly the nursing home.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela McKay; grandson, Bobby Wayne McKay III; brother, James L. Glasscock; and sister, Sandye L. Jack.
Mrs. Apgar was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Apgar on August 9, 2016; and her brother, Ronnie Glasscock (who passed away at 6 months).
The family will receive friends from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
