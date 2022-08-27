Funeral services for Betty Venitta Ailleen (Cogburn) Carnley, 84, of Magnolia will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Suber and Reverend Johnny Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Mrs. Carnley was born November 7, 1937 in Madill, Oklahoma to the late Annie (Buckaloo) and Virgil Leon Cogburn, and died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Livingston.
At the early age of nine, Sis Carnley was baptized and began her walk with God. For the next 75 years she would devote her life to the ministry through singing, teaching and serving as a pastor’s wife. Sis Carnley spread the love of Jesus Christ. Many are still living for God today as a result of her Christian service. For the last 50 years Sis Carnley resided in Diboll. She was a founding member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, where she served as the organist for many years.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Carnley of Diboll, Brett Carnley of Houston; daughter, Sherry Perry and husband Johnny of Magnolia; grandchildren, Stephanie Barnett and husband Jonathan, Brett Carnley II and wife Rachel, Maci Perry, Sharon Torres and husband Edward, Brittany Carnley, Nathaniel Carnley and wife Emily, Marcus Carnley and wife Brittany, Elaina Davenport and husband Kevin; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brett Carnley II, Nathaniel Carnley, Marcus Carnley, Artie Yandall, Jonathan Barnett, and Randy Burns.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
