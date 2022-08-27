Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Betty Venitta Ailleen (Cogburn) Carnley

Funeral services for Betty Venitta Ailleen (Cogburn) Carnley, 84, of Magnolia will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Suber and Reverend Johnny Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Carroway Family Reception Room.