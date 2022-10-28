Barbara (Walls) Brookshire, 79, of Lufkin, Texas was called home on Oct 16th, 2022, in Clarence, New York. She was born in Lufkin, Texas in April of 1943. Barbara graduated from Lufkin High School and studied at both Stephen F Austin State University and the University of North Texas. She was crowned Miss Lufkin in 1962.
Barbara is survived by her son Chris Cole of Hunt, Texas.; daughter Sallye Cole NeGron (Larry) of Clarence Center, New York; and three grandchildren Ryan NeGron (Mercy) of Waco, Texas; and Logan NeGron (Carley) of Jamestown, New York; and Allinee NeGron of Clarence, New York.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Austin Brookshire, and her parents Frances Jones Schipper, Willard S. Schipper; and many other family and friends who dearly loved her.
Over her lifetime, Barbara was a very active member of Lufkin’s First Baptist Church and a member of the Geneva Sunday School Class. “Bee Bee” as she was known by her grandchildren, close family, and friends, was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, and wife as well as a dear friend to all who knew her!
A memorial service in celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at Lufkin’s First Baptist Church on November 12th, 2022, at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Newton officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations/financial contributions be made in her name to Lufkin’s First Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org)
