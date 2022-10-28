Barbara (Walls) Brookshire

Barbara (Walls) Brookshire, 79, of Lufkin, Texas was called home on Oct 16th, 2022, in Clarence, New York. She was born in Lufkin, Texas in April of 1943. Barbara graduated from Lufkin High School and studied at both Stephen F Austin State University and the University of North Texas. She was crowned Miss Lufkin in 1962.