Darryl “DB” Bonner Gilbert
Graveside services for Darryl “DB” Bonner Gilbert, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Gilbert Chapel Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.
Mr. Gilbert was born July 11, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Garth L. Gilbert and Janie B. (Bonner) Gilbert, and died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Mr. Gilbert was a lifetime resident of Lufkin, Texas and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a very generous and loving man. Mr. Gilbert worked in the Oil and Gas industry for over 42 years. He was an announcer, most recently the track announcer at Speedarama in Lufkin. Mr. Gilbert also worked as a disc jockey and was known as “Jack Dalton” on KJ-103 in the early 1990’s, along with working in the trucking industry traveling local, regional and the lower 48 states. His hobbies included carpentry, construction, arts and crafts and spending time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his fiancé, Charlotte Guess of Lufkin; daughter, Paige Nicole Gilbert of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Nancy Gilbert of San Antonio; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Jim Havard; sisters, Sharon Day of Lufkin and Patsy Johnson of Huntington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Scott Havard, Derrick Chambliss, Steven Chambliss, Dustin Otteson, Bryan Wooten and Joseph Stover.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the graveside service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.