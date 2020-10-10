James David Martin
Memorial services for James David Martin, 59, of Lufkin will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Max M. Reynolds officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
David was born December 29, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas to Shirley (Jones) and the late A.G. Martin, and died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Lufkin.
David was always eager to lend a hand and help others. He enjoyed listening to music and was known to always have a Dr. Pepper in his hand. He had a kind, loving heart and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Martin of Wells; brothers, Alan Martin of Lufkin, Duane Owens and wife Jody of Tonopah, Arizona, Bo Olson of Houston; sister, Kaye Martin of Houston; and his special friends and caregivers at St. Giles Living Center.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Kenneth Martin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
