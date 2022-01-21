Funeral services for Roy Pierson Griffey, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
Mr. Griffey was born January 20, 1934 in Logan County, Oklahoma to the late Verna May Smith Griffey and Ralph Burris Griffey, and died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.
After graduating from Marshall High School in Marshall, Oklahoma, Mr. Griffey attended Oklahoma Panhandle A&M, where he played football for two years. He had resided in Lufkin for more than 20 years and previously resided in Beaumont, Texas for 25 years. He retired from Mobil Chemical where he was a process operator for over 40 years.
His hobbies included traveling, square dancing, gardening, reading, hunting, fishing, and crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed helping others in any way he could. Most of all he was very family oriented and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed attending church and Sunday School and was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Kaye Griffey; grandchildren, Lisa Geneva, Reataziele Neale, Shawn Phillips, Mellisa Hall, David Springman, Nicole King, Chase Griffey, Nadalya Griffey, Victoria Acuna, Tamisha Curtis, and Virgil Griffey; brother, Wayne Smith Griffey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Floy Virginia Cryer Griffey; sons, Michael Griffey, Roy Griffey, Jr.; stepson, Miquel Carlos Martin; stepdaughter, Patricia Ann Martin; brothers, Ralph Murle Griffey, Paul Murray Griffey, James Samuel Griffey, David Roland Griffey, Peter Finus Griffey; and sisters, Ellen Marie Cox, Wallace Major, Jenny Height, Irene Speaker, and Rachel Burkhart.
Pallbearers will be Jefferson Cryer, Julius Sweat, Christian Davidson, Calvin Murphy, Trevor Reppond, and Tom Collier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rayford Cryer, VJ Cryer, Verlin Cryer, Victor Cryer, Buster Alexander, Theron Stewart, David Springman, Shawn Phillips, Colby Hall, and Virgil Griffey.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
