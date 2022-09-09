Funeral services for John R. “Brother Bob” Smith, 85, of Etoile, will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Mark Youngblood officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Smith was born on June 18, 1937, in Corrigan, Texas, to the late George Washington Smith and Ruby Cynthia (Maxey) Smith, and died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Etoile, TX.
Brother Bob loved his family, particularly his grandchildren. He also loved the great outdoors, including hunting and fishing. Brother Bob loved his Lord and chose to preach the gospel whenever he could, he was a great servant of God.
He is survived by his wife of 67 year, Melba Smith of Etoile, TX; daughter, Becky Landrum of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Brenda Smith of Etoile, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Kay Smith of Bryan, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Ginger Smith of College Station, TX; granddaughter and husband, Sheilah and Joshua Gross of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Robert Lee (Buckshot) Brashear of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter and husband, Michelle and Billy Rayford of Chapel Hill, TX; granddaughter and husband, Leslie and Chase DuPree of Etoile, TX; grandson and wife, Jamie and Alicia Martin of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Jillian Martin, of Lufkin, TX; grandson, David Brimer of Etoile, TX; grandson and wife, Joshua and Ashley Brimer of Weatherford, TX; great grandchildren, Britany and Mercedes Leal, Makenzie and Kyndall Gross of Lufkin, Maddison and Maddox Martin of Lufkin, Dane and wife Kayla Young of Huntington, Oran Young of Lufkin, Lilly and Gabriel DuPree of Huntington, Zakery and Zoey Martin of Lufkin, Brittany, Jamie, and James Brimer of Etoile, Rylee, Bryson, and Brantley Brimer of Weatherford; great great grandchild, J.R. Young; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Violet Work, Evelyn Dickson, Mary Peterson, Lola Maude Kirk Work, Wilma Hendrix; brothers, Norman Smith, Byford (Buck) Smith, James T. (Buddy) Smith, Billy Joe (Bill) Smith; grandson, Tommy Jason (T.J.) Martin; granddaughter, April Deanne Landrum; and great granddaughter, Zaney Lynn Martin.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Laningham, Joshua Gross, Buckshot Brashear, Chase Dupree, David Brimer, and Joshua Brimer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Martin, Zakery Martin, Maddox Martin, Dane Young, and Oran Young.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
