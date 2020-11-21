Roxie Bryan
Graveside services for Roxie Bryan, 89, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born July 13, 1931, in San Augustine County and died Nov. 19, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Carol Hodges
Graveside services for Carol Hodges, 73, of Etoile, will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Hodges was born Feb. 7, 1947 in Kinder, Louisiana, and died Nov. 19, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Earlene Horace
Services for Earlene Horace, 75, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Horace died Nov. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jose Reyes
Jose Reyes, 81, of Burke, died Nov. 19, 2020, in Lufkin. He was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Burke. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a rosary to follow from 6-8 p.m.
Joe E. Rich Sr.
Services for Joe E. Rich, Sr., 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Rich died Nov. 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
