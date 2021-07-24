Charmian Victoria Hays
Memorial services for Charmian Victoria Hays, 72, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Hays was born Nov. 17, 1948, and died July 21, 2021, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home; directors
Richard Bryan Womack
Services for Richard Bryan Womack, 67, of Hudson, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment and Masonic rites will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mr. Womack was born on Nov. 3, 1953, in Victoria and died July 21, 2021, in Kenner, Louisiana.
