Hattie Ann “Grandma” Kersh
Services for Hattie Ann “Grandma” Kersh, of Huntington, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. James McKenzie and Bro. James Kitchen, officiating. Interment will follow in the Manning Cemetery in Huntington.
Ann was born October 2, 1940 in Groesbeck, Texas, to Mattie Inez (Cuther) and John H. Reedy. She passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in a local hospital.
Ann enjoyed traveling. She especially enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She treasured her family and church family. She was an adventurer and would turn a cartwheel when you least expected it. Her lifelong goal was to tell people about the Lord. She loved being a pastor’s wife, and they served faithfully for 37 years at Lala Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Calvin Lynn Kersh from Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Terry Lynn and Cindy Greb Kersh from Katy; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Carol and David Pride from Lufkin, Randi Renee and James McKenzie from Huntington; grandchildren, Kelly Lynn Kersh and fiance, Tanner, Lyndsey Marie Kersh, Haley Nicole Harris and fiance, Russell, Jay Brett Harris and wife, Mallory, Taylor Pride, Whitley Ann Curry and husband, Hunter, Seth McKenzie, Kyle Carroll, Delaney McKenzie; great grandchildren, Connor, Weston, Ethan, Idalia, Eli, Paislee; sister, Barbara Bean; sisters-in-law, Geneva Scoggins, Ruby Baker; Garvis Wars (best friend).
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Leslie Reedy; sister, Helen Reedy.
Pallbearers will be Jay Harris, Kyle Carroll, Seth McKenzie, Hunter Curry, Mark Johnson, and Johnny Byrd.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Pride and James Tarver.
A special thank you to Dr. Lenin Pinnamanenni and his staff for their care of our loved one.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
