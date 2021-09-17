Services for Jo Kathleen Derrington, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falvey United Methodist Church in Wells, with Reverend Daniel Rigsby officiating. Interment will follow in the Thompson Cemetery in Wells.
Kathleen went home to the Lord on September 13, 2021, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on October 28, 1944, to Rayford and Jesse Mae Ruby. She grew up in Wells, Texas with her 3 brothers and parents.
Kathleen dedicated her life to motherhood and creating a beautiful home. She adored her twin grandsons, Landon and Justin Yarbrough, who are 18 and Freshmen at Texas Lutheran University and her granddaughter, Ellen Kading, who is 9. A natural interior designer, Kathleen’s houses were featured on home tours and were given both city and neighborhood recognition and awards. The life of the party, Kathleen’s laugh was infectious and lit up the room. She was also a woman of great faith.
Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, Rayford and Jesse-Mae Ruby and her first love, Jerry Dallas Derrington.
She is survived by daughter, Rachel Yarbrough Derrington and life partner, Chief of Police Ed Kading of Brownwood, TX; step-sons Russell and Eric Derrington of Houston, TX ; grandsons, James Landon and Justin Richard Yarbrough of Seguin, TX; granddaughter, Ellen Katherine Kading of Brownwood, TX; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol and Carolyn Ruby, Dan and Patty Ruby, and David and Diane Ruby of Wells, TX; nieces and nephews Lloyd and Christine Slinkard, Michael and Julie Ruby, Josh and Molly Ruby, Jennifer Ruby and Lachlan; Daniel Ruby; her chosen sister, Kay Graham; and many cousins and friends.
