Arthur “AP” Ray Powell
Funeral services for Arthur “AP” Ray Powell, 77, of Diboll, will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Kenneth Powell and Bobby Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Powell was born April 5, 1943 in Jasper, Texas, the son of Mack Adam Powell and Zora (Roberts) Powell, and died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Powell was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to watch football and baseball. For a number of years, Mr. Powell was the president of Diboll Lumberjack Backers and a high school umpire. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan.
Mr. Powell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Powell of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Mickey Nash of Hudson; sons, Leonard Powell and Brian Powell, both of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kellie Powell of Lincoln, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Krystal Jimenez of Beulah; granddaughter, Raychel Powell of Biloxi, MS; grandson, Cody Powell of Groveton; granddaughters, Jori Jimenez and Dallee Jimenez, both of Beulah; granddaughter, Olivia Powell of Lincoln, AL; grandson, Dillon Jimenez of Beulah; grandson, Rease Nash Jr. of Dallas; granddaughter, Heather Nash of Austin; grandson, Lynwood Nash of Ohio; grandson, Oreal Nash of Lufkin; great grandchildren, Sadie White, Chapen White, and Harper White, all of Biloxi, MS, Kadence Nash of Austin, and Rose Nash of Lufkin; sister, Thelma Hoffman of Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Jack Tucker of Beaumont; brother, Milburn Powell of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Janie Powell of Hudson and Mildred Powell of Woodville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alman Powell, Vernon Powell, James Otha, and Virgil Powell; sister, Nancy Matthews; and niece, Angie Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Gary Powell, Larry Frank Jenson, Travis Parish, Sam Coleman Jr., Kent Havard, and Kevin Hurley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Mettlen and Stoney Smith.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.