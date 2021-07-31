Graveside services for Joy Delle (Siegert) Miller, 73, of Gary City, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Kenneth Burge officiating.
Mrs. Miller was born October 1, 1947 in Columbus, Texas to the late Elsie (Nemeyer) and Frank Hoover Siegert, and died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Miller had resided in Lufkin prior to moving to Gary City to be closer to family. She was a Manager at Okay Food convenience stores in Lufkin for more than 20 years, a job she enjoyed very much. She volunteered at the food bank in Vidor for many years. She always planted a vegetable garden and had a special love for cats. Mrs. Miller was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lufkin.
Survivors include her husband, Milton Ray Miller of Gary City; seven stepchildren; multiple grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Doris Siegret; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
