ZeKendrick Oliphant
Funeral services for ZeKendrick Oliphant, 36, of Diboll will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at 901 Lynn Street, Diboll Texas. Visitation will be at Colonial Mortuary Chapel on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mila Texas. Mr. Oliphant was born on August 28, 1983, in Lufkin, and died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
