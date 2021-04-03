Jerald “Jerry” Duane Fencl, 81, of Olivet, Michigan formerly of Lufkin, Texas was called home to the Lord on March 20, 2021 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall, Michigan.
Jerry was born on May 12, 1939 in Hampton, Iowa to Paul Marcus Johnson and Margaret Eunice Lee. He was adopted in 1948 by William Fencl upon William’s marriage to Margaret. Jerry married Donna Mae Pabst in July 2, 1958 and sadly she preceded him in death on June 11, 2011.
Jerry devoted most of his working life increasing his knowledge of the meat production processes. Known for his extensive understanding in this field he had many opportunities. He worked and consulted in Iowa, Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, Canada and South America. Jerry’s last employer before retiring was working with his great friends at Massingill’s Meat Market in Lufkin, Texas.
Jerry and Donna were known for making Jerry’s Saddlebag Beef Jerky which he did for years after retirement. Jerry’s jerky was enjoyed throughout East Texas and by many deployed U.S. Troops he shipped to abroad.
Jerry attended Keltys United Methodist Church in Lufkin, Texas for decades until moving out of state to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Jerry loved gardening, watched sports and the Kentucky Derby. He enjoyed golfing, old western movies and reading collections of western novels. His favorite author was Louis L’Amour.
Jerry is survived by his children; Donetta (Billy) Fencl-White of Olivet, Michigan, Duane (Wendy) Fencl of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Deborah Fencl-South of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His siblings; A. Keith (Charlene) Fencl of San Antonio, Texas, Billy (Edna) Fencl of Bruno, Nebraska and Theresa (Kent) Kavan of Dunbar, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna Fencl, his daughter Denise Fencl, his siblings Hammett Fencl and Juanita Fuller and his son in laws, Henry C, Lambert and Gary South.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services
