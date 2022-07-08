James Harry Barrett
James Harry Barrett, age 88, passed away July 3, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. He was born February 14, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas to Harry and Elizabeth Barrett.
James grew up in Lufkin, TX and was a proud supporter of the Lufkin Panthers football team. After graduating from Lufkin High School, he then went on to graduate from Stephen F Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. After collage, James had a long career in the tire business. He developed many relationships and made many friends during his career. He was certainly one of the best and well respected in the business. During his lifetime, he remained in the Houston and Conroe area up until his second retirement. Upon his and Valerie’s initial retirement, they sold their home and bought an RV and traveled all over the United States and Canada. They were also known to take quite a few cruises in the States and abroad. Once they grew tired of the RV life, they settled back in Conroe and James got bored and went back to work at age 77. After working for a couple of years they decided to pack up and move to Atenas, Costa Rica, where they often vacationed. They remained there for nearly 9 years. They recently moved back to Conroe to be closer to family.
James was a salesman from the word go and never met a stranger. He was proud of his East Texas heritage and his accent would get thicker as the stories got longer. He was one of the best poker players around. He was also one of the luckiest there ever was. He loved to go to casinos with his son and brother and could play 3 card poker for hours. James also was an avid pool player and always enjoyed playing whenever there was a table around. He was an active member of the Lions Club for many years.
James was loved by all and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. He enjoyed taking cruises and traveled extensively. You would never find him without his cigar or his hat. All of his shirts required a front pocket to carry his “personal items”, which included a cigar, a pen, and at times his notepad, which contained a plethora of information.
He played the lottery religiously and he dreamed of what he would do with the winnings, but mostly of who would benefit from his generosity.
He was so proud of his family and would brag on them any chance he got. He always enjoyed watching all of his boys play sports. He loved his wife dearly and was truly devoted to her.
James is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jackie Andersen.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie Barrett; children Chuck Barrett and wife Linda of Atenas, Costa Rica, Charlene Bradberry and husband Bill of Colmesneil, Texas, Cheryl Utterback and husband Jay of Spring, Texas, Daniel Barrett of Nocona, Texas and Jesse Dietz and wife Danielle of Pearland, Texas.
His grandchildren include Justin Barrett, Christopher Bradberry, Heather Byrd, Mac Bradberry, Laramie Gilbert, Jonathan Dietz, Alexandra Dietz, Dylan Barrett, Reagan Hernandez, Connor Barrett, and Jayden Utterback. James is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other family members as well as a host of friends.
A visitation for James will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Metcalf Funeral Directors with an interment at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.