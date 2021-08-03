Funeral services for Ronald Henry Snodgrass, 78, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ronnie was born November 3, 1942 in Pomona, California to the late Charlotte (Hosfeldt) and Alva Snodgrass, and died Friday, July 30, 2021 in a local hospital.
As a young boy living in Glendora, California, Ronnie enjoyed raising and training homing pigeons. At the age of twelve, he and his family relocated to Lufkin. He made his living working with his father at Angelina Glass, where he eventually took over as owner and operator until his retirement in 1999.
Ronnie was an avid bird hunter and skeet shooter. He was a member of the Pines Gun Club, and competed in many skeet shooting competitions including a national tournament in Colorado Springs. He loved playing golf with his friends at Lufkin Country Club and Neches Pines in Diboll. He was very talented in woodturning, designing many beautiful and unique wood pieces. Ronnie loved traveling with his wife Sandra in their RV. His favorite place to visit was Branson, Missouri. Ronnie was a member of First Christian Church in Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sandra Corbett Snodgrass; son, David Snodgrass and wife Teri; daughters, Leslie Detrick and husband Danny, and Julie Kimble and husband Glen; grandchildren, Kaela, Brandon, and Cameron Snodgrass, Kiefer and Hannah Detrick, and Austin and Peyton Kimble; nephews, Scott Young, and Eric Young and wife Sarah; cousins, Becky Allbritton Tynes, and Mike Allbritton and wife Jan; his beloved dog Baylie; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia “Pat” Young.
Pallbearers will be David Snodgrass, John Ogden, Bobby Ferguson, John Rowin, Robert Carr, and Tom Gann.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.