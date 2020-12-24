Mass of Christian Burial for Trudy Tamez, 48, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Luis Fernando Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery.
Ms. Tamez was born February 25, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas to Rosalinda (Riojas) and Rodolfo Tamez, Jr., and died Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Ms. Tamez served in the U.S. Army and was employed with the Little Rock Job Corps Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jayson LeDoux and Joseph LeDoux; parents, Rosa and Rudy Tamez; sisters, Tabitha Alvarez and husband Geraldo and Jennifer Newton and husband Shane; brother, Christopher Tamez; grandmother, Maria S. Tamez; father of her children, Harold LeDoux; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph LeDoux, Jayson LeDoux, Harold LeDoux, Geraldo Alvarez, Chris Tamez, and Martin Tamez, Sr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.