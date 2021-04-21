David M. Holt, Sr.
A Celebration Memorial Visitation for David M. Holt, Sr., 86, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Holt was born February 24, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas to Silas Wayne Holt and Eva (Carlin) Holt, and died Monday, April 12, 2021 in Lufkin.
He played varsity football as a Lufkin Panther and is the last of the “4 H’s”, Hendrix, Hawkins, Hicks and quarterback David Holt. Mr. Holt served in the U. S. Army and also the Army Reserve after graduating from Lufkin High School in 1953. He was an avid fisherman, serving as a guide on Lake Sam Rayburn for several years. Mr. Holt played with the “Dirty Socks” softball team and excelled at all sports. He especially loved playing pool and was known for years as “the man to beat” on the pool table. Mr. Holt’s love of rhythm and blues and early rock and roll lasted throughout his life along with his love of all types of dancing as it came second nature to him.
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife of 44 years, Syll Holt; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Gaye and Ronnie Arnold; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Dean Anderson; sons, David Holt, Jr. and Michael Holt; sister, Elsie Redd of Tyler, TX; brother, Bob Holt of Ingram, TX; nieces, Linda Holt, Jill Cobb, Carol Hill, Cathy Sterling and Molly Parrish; nephews, Malone Holt, Michael Card and Richard Card; grandchildren, Megan and Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Si Holt and wife Emma; sister, Frances Card and husband Annon.
The family wishes to express gratitude to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas; and Hospice in the Pines for all their kindness, care and support.
In lieu of flowers special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines or the charity of your choice.
All arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
