Funeral services for Jason Bradley Harvey, 43, of Huntington will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Glen Morton and Brother Steven Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Jason was born August 31, 1978 in Lufkin, Texas to Erma (Whitton) Harvey and Junior Felton Harvey, and died Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Huntington.
Jason graduated from Woden High School with the Class of ’97. He worked as a Union Millwright out of Houston Local Union 2232. He travelled all over the United States with his job. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Jason was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Harvey of Huntington; sons, Elijsha Harvey, Sebastian “Alex” Harvey, Jayden Harvey, all of Huntington; stepdaughter, Amber Martin of Huntington; mother, Erma Harvey of Etoile; father, Junior Harvey of Lufkin; brothers, John Molandes of Etoile, Steve Harvey and wife Charlotte of Huntington; sister, Connie Shearing and husband Bob of Conroe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ricky and Annette Gill of Center; sisters-in-law, Kimberly Gill, Doris Gill, both of Center, Marilyn Moore and husband Sylvester of Nacogdoches; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Molandes.
Pallbearers will be Wes Carrell, Jerry Mandrell, David Wheeler, Robert Parker, Timothy Chambers, and Candice Georgi.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
