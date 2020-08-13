Jessie Gibson
Services for Jessie Gibson, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntington, with Pastor Steve Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Gibson was born February 18, 1938 in Broaddus, Texas, the daughter of the late Lena Eureatha (Martin) and Thomas Jessie Sanders. She passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Mrs. Gibson was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her family was very important to her. She was a comical person and always tried to lift peoples’ spirits. Mrs. Gibson taught herself to play the guitar when she was 9 years old. She loved music and listened to the old country singers, such as George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. She traveled with and played music with famous people. Mrs. Gibson believed in God; her mother instilled faith in God to her.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lena Marie and Jerry Brock of Pollok and Cathy and Dale Callaway of Deer Park; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Kim Sanders of LaPorte, Henry and Rhonda Hayden of Diboll and Michael and Savannah Molina of Livingston; 24 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Elrod; son, Thomas Hayden; grandchildren, Christina Hayden, Jason Jent and Ronnie Horton III; brothers, Cecil Sanders and Leon Sanders; and sisters, Dorothy Freeman, Annie Mae Peden and Elwanda Ray.
Pallbearers will be Coty Brock, Tony Horton, Justin Riordan, Zachary Garton, Christopher Herrington Jr. and Bobby Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Peden, Jeremy Peden, Michael Headley, Bobby Jent, Ronnie Hill and John Brewer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
