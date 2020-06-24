Charles C. McKinney
Graveside services for Charles C. McKinney, 86, of Kennard, will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Conner Cemetery in Ratcliff, Texas with Rev. Dennis Morgan officiating.
Mr. McKinney was born August 3, 1933 in the Plain Community of Houston Co., Texas, to the late Marvin McKinney and Zell (Rhodes) McKinney, and died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. McKinney served as a medic in the United States Army stationed in France. He was a member of Plain Community Baptist Church but attended Ratcliff Baptist Church. Mr. McKinney was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed traveling all over.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ann McKinney of Kennard; daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Steve Medina of Houston; son, Danny Gast of Ft. Worth; Shelia and James Larson of Huffman; daughter, Julie Gast of Kennard; grandson and wife, David and Mary Dixon of Splendora; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer and Mark Burley of Lafayette, LA; grandson and wife, Michael and Jessica Dixon of Conroe; granddaughter, Taylor Wagnone of Cypress; granddaughter, Meagan Galan of Pollok; granddaughter, Maddison Galan of Crosby; great-grandchildren, Jade Dixon of Kingwood, Zach Upson and Johnathan Hall of Splendora, Cruz Burley and Kylie Burley of Lafayette, LA, Presley Dixon of Conroe, Kaia Burley of Lafayette, LA, Tyler Dixon of Conroe, Hunter Steele of Cypress, Bentley Burley of Lafayette, LA, Chance Dixon of Splendora, Paxton Steele of Cypress, Jared Dixon of Splendora, and Aubree Steele of Cypress; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Barnes of Chocolate Bayou, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. McKinney was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil McKinney and Edward McKinney; sisters, Betty McDaniel, Doyce Honeycutt, and Mavis McKee; and 3 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Dixon, Michael Dixon, Danny Gast, Mark Burley, James Larson, and Cruz Burley.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
