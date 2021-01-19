Steve Chandler
Services for Steve Chandler, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Arnold Cemetery in the Forest Community. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Steve was born July 27, 1955, in Rusk, and died Jan. 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Edward Hale Jr.
Edward Hale Jr., 87, of Bronson, was born Oct. 29, 1933, in San Diego, and died Jan. 10, 2021, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
