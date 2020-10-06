Funeral services for Ted J. Horton, 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Pastor Darryl Smith and Pastor Andy James officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.
Mr. Horton was born January 11, 1933 in Keltys, Texas to the late Evie E. (Nelson) and Ralph Horton, and died Sunday, October 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Horton was born and raised in the Keltys area of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Sullivan Graphics where he was a pressman. Mr. Horton was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church and had served as Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marie Horton of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Kevin Hendricks of South Fork, Colorado, Andrea and Andy James of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Joey and Lillie Horton of Lockhart and David Horton of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Deborah and Troy Miedema of Bateman, David and Talisha Long of Kingsville, Amanda and Dennis Harris, Colten Horton, all of Lufkin, T.J. Horton of Nacogdoches, Rachel and Landon Montgomery of Dallas, Victoria Horton of Lufkin, Jonathan Carney of Ruston, Louisiana, Kim and Mark Varnadore of Frederic, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Anne, Lillie, Jake, Mason, Noah, Charlotte, Tatum, Liam, Chloe, Hope, and Wyatt; niece and husband, Shana and Scott Magee; a number of other nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and LaWanda Jean Horton; and niece, Shari Horton Ratliff.
Mr. Horton’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.