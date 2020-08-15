Olen Ray Blake
Services for Olen Ray Blake, 85, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Blake died Aug. 14, 2020, in Lufkin.
Rev. Ruben Flores Luna
Services for the Rev. Ruben Flores Luna, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Emanuel Assembly of God Church in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Luna was born June 1, 1939, and died Aug. 10, 2020, in Houston. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Deedra Mathews
Deedra Mathews, 62, died Aug. 7, 2020. Ms. Mathews was born Jan. 21, 1959. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Bobbie Joyce McLemore
Services for Bobbie Joyce McLemore, 74, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow at Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County. Mrs. McLemore was born July 17, 1946, in Nacogdoches. She died Aug. 13, 2020, at a Nacogdoches hospital. Visitation will be 5-p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Tracy Lynn (McAbee) Mohr
Services for Tracy Lynn (McAbee) Mohr, 49, of Carthage, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.