Marshall Lee Crawford
Funeral services for Marshall Lee Crawford, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Harvey officiating. Masonic graveside services will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Crawford was born July 31, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Faye (Maloney) and Charlie Crawford, and died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Crawford was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and worked at Texas Timberjack as the Parts Manager. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Scottish Rites, member and past Worshipful Master of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F.& A.M. His hobbies included all things outdoors, working on things, playing music with his buddies, and he was an avid sports fan. He was a member of the Hudson ISD School Board for 12 years, one of the founders of Hudson Little Dribblers, and a member of SBOA for 15 years.
Survivors include his wife Nadine Crawford of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Kemberly Crawford of Pearland; son-in-law, Kevin Flanagan of Kearney, Missouri; grandchildren and spouses, Brandon Crawford, Britt and Morgan Crawford, Bailey Crawford, Kyle and Katy Flanagan, Christopher and Mallory Flanagan, Dustin and Hannah Crawford, Kyndall Flanagan, Kamryn Flanagan; great-grandchildren, Greyson Crawford, Jax Crawford, Ellie Sage Crawford, Hattie Flanagan, Tate Flanagan, Wilder Flanagan; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Charlotte Mettlen of Davenport, Iowa, Lynette and Jeffery Stubblefield of Lufkin; stepdaughter-in-law, Becky Landers of Lufkin; sisters, Florence “Sissy” Mitchell, Joyce Havard, both of Lufkin; brothers, Charles “Pete” Crawford of Mansfield, Carl “Dink” Crawford of Lufkin; brother-in-law, James “Buster” Cloyd of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Evelyn Crawford; daughter, Rhonda Flanagan; stepsons, James Landers and Dennis Landers; and brothers, James Edward Crawford, Kenneth “Booster” Crawford, and Oscar Raymond Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wallace, Stanley Temple, Larry Dixon, Pat Tomez, Brody Wilder, and Jerry Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be his musical friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse of Prayer Ministries, 410 Stubblefield Drive, Lufkin, Texas 79504.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life benefit will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. at Beulah Community Center in Lufkin. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.