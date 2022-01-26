Services for LaFaye Perkins, 96, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Forest officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkins was born November 3, 1925 in Shelby County, Texas, the daughter of the late Dovie (Smith) and Hamp S. Stephens. She passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 in a local hospital.
LaFaye’s life always revolved around God and family. She was a longtime member of Redland Baptist Church and a recent member of O’Quinn Baptist Church. She volunteered in the nursery for many years, watching her church babies as they grew and matured.
LaFaye always longed to travel and even pursued joining the Armed Forces, but when she met and married Norman, the real adventures began with the first trip to Alaska in 1948, driving a surplus recon over the Alcan Highway. They were longtime members of Heart Trackers and were often seen in their matching outfits walking the Lufkin Mall.
Survivors include her son, Ken Perkins and wife Cherie of Broomfield, Colorado; daughter, Daphane Wood and husband Harold of Lufkin; granddaughter, Shannon Sefcik; grandsons, Joe Wood, Shaun Perkins and Jason Perkins; great-granddaughters, Shelby Wood, Katie Sefcik, and Leah Perkins; great-grandsons, Jack Perkins, Dustin Wood and Rendon Perkins; great-great grandchildren, Paisley Wood and Beaux Wood; brother, Steve Stephens of Center; sisters, Maxine Malnar of Lufkin and Sue Ferris of Lufkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, LaFaye was preceded in death by her husband Norman Ross Perkins; son, Danny Glynn Perkins; daughter, Donna Fay Bazzono; brother, T. O. Stephens; and sister, Benna Dell Russell.
Pallbearers will be Joe Wood, Shaun Perkins, Jason Perkins, Byron Sefcik, Jack Perkins, Dustin Wood and Bruce Malnar.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to service time on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in LaFaye’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904; or O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 N US-59, Pollok, TX 75969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.