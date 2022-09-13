Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Marlon Ray Register, 89, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gene Hazell officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Mr. Register was born July 17, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Birdie (Gann) and William Clifford Register, and died Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Livingston.

