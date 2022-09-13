Funeral services for Marlon Ray Register, 89, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gene Hazell officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Register was born July 17, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Birdie (Gann) and William Clifford Register, and died Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Livingston.
Mr. Register was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He was the Superintendent of Maintenance for Champion International, retiring after 30 years of service. He loved to hunt in West Texas and Colorado, enjoyed trading cars, and square dancing with his wife, Jean. Mr. Register was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Wilma Jean Register of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Mike Allbritton of Lufkin, Karon and Dennis Lenderman of Diboll, Sharon and Ronnie Collins of Corrigan; daughter-in-law, Dianne Register of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Christy and Cody Grady, Michael and Victoria Hearne, Christi and Wiley Quarles, Shanna and Clayton Reynolds, Klint and Brittany Register, Ashley and Raul Rios, Cassi and Stacey Davis, Zach and Emmy Lenderman, Mandy and Brandon Burris, Misty and Brady Boudreaux, Sean and Nikki Thornton, Chad and Kristy Jo Thornton, Shanda and Brandon Hubner; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; special friends, Red Duke, James Brausell, Bill Stovall, Tom Sturdevant, and the members of Fairview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Ray Register; great-granddaughter, Kynlie Faith Rios; and sisters, Melba Havard and Bonnie Harrell.
Pallbearers will be Cody Grady, Michael Hearne, Wiley Quarles, Clayton Reynolds, Klint Register, Zach Lenderman, Raul Rios, Stacy Davis, Brandon Burris, and Brady Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Allbritton, Dennis Lenderman, Ronnie Collins, Sean Thornton, and Chad Thornton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 3742 FM 2108, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
