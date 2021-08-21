Karen Ann Hodges
A memorial service for Karen Ann Hodges, 68, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date.
Karen was born March 29, 1953 in Corsicana, Texas, the daughter of the late Juanita (Boone) and Walter Johnson. She passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in a local hospital.
Karen was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed watching movies and feeding the animals. Karen was a long-time resident of Wichita Falls.
Survivors include her sons, Scott Gilcrease and wife Shanda of Lufkin, Clay Gilcrease of Austin, and Wesley Gilcrease of Lufkin; daughter, Adrienne Gilcrease of Lufkin; brothers, Randy and Allen; sisters, Linda, Scottie and Darlene; grandchildren, Johnathon, Joseph, Dakota, Chasity, Kimberly, Shelby, Devin, Sierra, Victoria, Makenzie, Kaytlin, Colton, Carson and Madelyn; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Coe Hodges; her parents; and her stepfather, Fred Barham.
Cremation arrangements have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
