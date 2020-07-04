Sherry Gale Steele
Sherry Gale Steele, 66, of Lufkin, was born August 13, 1953 in Bay City, Texas, the daughter of Helen Roberts and the late Charles A. Roberts. She passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
Sherry was a loving mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughters, Laura Lee Colten and husband Kevin of Austin and Anna Gale Steele of Houston; mother, Helen Roberts of Lufkin; sisters, Debi Shanks and husband Dixon of Lufkin and Susie Miller and husband Wesley of Dallas; grandchildren, Eden Gomez, Eve Gomez and Arlo Colten, all of Austin; 5 nieces; 2 great-nieces; and 2 great-nephews.
Sherry will have a private memorial service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
