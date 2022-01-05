Wayne Christopher McLaughlin, 81, of Nacogdoches, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Born in Pampa, Texas, he was the son of the late Floyd Elmer McLaughlin and Mary Lucille Christopher.
After graduating as valedictorian of Miami High School in Miami, Texas, he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Texas Tech University. He was a marketing representative for IBM, then for DP Solutions in Lufkin, selling computer systems to companies and government agencies throughout East Texas. He was known for his integrity as a salesman and excellent customer service. A Bible teacher in the Church of Christ, Wayne loved studying the scriptures and discussing it with others. Bluegrass and gospel were his favorite music. He loved hymns immensely, and he often led the singing at church. He also loved playing with his grandchildren. During his younger years, he enjoyed riding bicycles, playing tennis, and watching sports. In his later years, as his health was failing, he was most known for his beautiful, kind smile and his healthy appetite.Wayne’s survivors include his wife, Janis B. McLaughlin of Nacogdoches, and his children: Marielle and husband Bobby Hwang of Richardson; Kelly and husband Jim Campbell of Richland, Indiana; Michael Braswell of Westlake; Jeffrey Braswell of Nacogdoches; and John Braswell of Austin. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Rebecca and husband John Gibbs, Kathryn Braswell, Grace Braswell, Amy Hwang, and David Hwang, in addition to his extended family. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Laurelle McLaughlin; his son, Marc McLaughlin; and his brothers, Elmer McLaughlin, Ralph McLaughlin, and Donald McLaughlin. Donations can be made in Wayne’s memory to the Nacogdoches Treatment Center or to the charity of your choice. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM, In the Sunset Chapel at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors. A graveside service occured Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Garden of Memories, 5205 South 1st street, Lufkin, TX 75901.Special memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the McLaughlin family.
