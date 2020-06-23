W.C. 'Dub' Allen Jr.
Services for W.C. 'Dub' Allen Jr., 77, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Allen died June 19, 2020, in Fort Worth.
Bessie Alvers
Memorial services for Bessie Alvers, 76, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Laird Funeral Home. Mrs. Alvers was born May 31, 1943, in Apple Springs and died June 16, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral Home.
Franklin Henry Brunson Jr.
Services for Franklin Henry Brunson Jr., 83, of Lufkin will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Alazan Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Mr. Brunson was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Dallas and died June 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
