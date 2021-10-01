Mass of Christian Burial for Anna M. Cuevas, 49, of Corrigan will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Anna was born February 27, 1972 in Nyssa, Oregon to Mary Elena (Flores) and Rogelio Garcia, and passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Lufkin.
Anna was a loving wife, mother, graumi, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She always had a big, beautiful smile on her face and greeted everyone so kindly. There was never a dull conversation, as she could talk forever.
Anna was a lifelong resident of Corrigan and had worked for Trinity County Appraisal District for 10 years as a receptionist and collection clerk. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.
Her favorite color was purple and, in her downtime, would always watch movies based on true stories. You would never catch her at a time without makeup on. She loved her family with great passion. To know her, was to love her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Oscar Cuevas, Sr. of Corrigan; son, Oscar Cuevas, Jr. and wife Kaylee S. Cueves of Moscow; daughters, Audrianna Cuevas and Aundrea Cuevas of Corrigan; grandchildren, Elena Mary Cuevas and Isabel Rosalia Cuevas of Moscow; father, Rogelio Garcia of Corrigan; brother, Cesar F. Garcia and wife Nancy Garcia of Lockhart; sisters, Sandra G. Peña and Lucinda Garcia of Corrigan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elena Garcia; brother, Juan Rogelio Garcia; grandparents, Santos and Guadalupe Garcia and Jose and Anita Flores; brothers-in-law, Conrado Peña and Jesus Cuevas; nephew, Juan Cuevas, Jr.; and great-grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Cuevas, Sr., Oscar Cuevas, Jr., Cesar F. Garcia, Cesar S. Garcia, Rogelio E. Peña, Ricardo A. Peña, Juan R. Cuevas, Alejandro Cuevas, Arnulfo Cuevas, Sr., Arnulfo Cuevas, Jr., Tristan A. Cuevas, and Ethan T. Pullin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
