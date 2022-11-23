Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Letha Christine Painter “Mrs. Chester C.” Browning, 104, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.

On February 17, 1918, in Comyn, Comanche County, Texas, Chris was born the first child of Bud Lambert and Corrie Craddock Painter. She died Friday, November 18, 2022 in Lufkin, where she and her family lived since 1947.