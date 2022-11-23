Graveside services for Letha Christine Painter “Mrs. Chester C.” Browning, 104, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.
On February 17, 1918, in Comyn, Comanche County, Texas, Chris was born the first child of Bud Lambert and Corrie Craddock Painter. She died Friday, November 18, 2022 in Lufkin, where she and her family lived since 1947.
Chris grew up in Comyn, graduating from Comyn High School in 1935. In 1937, she married Chester Browning who was a teacher and coach in the Comyn schools. The couple had one son, Robert Browning in 1943. In 1947, following Mr. Browning’s Naval service in World War II, the family moved to Lufkin where Mr. Browning spent his career as a teacher and coach.
Chris served as secretary to the Superintendent of Lufkin schools from 1956 to 1964 and served as President of the Texas Educational Secretaries Association in 1963.
She attended Hillsboro Junior College and the University of North Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin University in 1965. Working as a graduate assistant, she earned her Master of Arts degree in American and World Literature in 1968. After a year as an English instructor at SFA, Chris was employed in 1968 as a charter member of the faculty at Angelina College where she taught 14 years until her retirement in 1982. In 1970, she was named Outstanding Woman Instructor of the Year.
Chris was an active member of First Baptist Church, serving as Coordinator of Youth Programs in early years, and a long-time member of the choir. She was a teacher of adult Sunday School for more than 50 years.
Survivors include her son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Susan Pasierb Browning of Acworth, Georgia; a grandson and his wife, Drew and Amy Browning of Cumming, Georgia; a granddaughter and her husband, Leigh and Mark Twente of Cumming, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Vivian Twente, J.B. Twente and Will Yost.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years in 1994; her parents; a brother, Paul; and a sister, Ruth.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Lufkin, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family wishes to thank Renate Nelson, Chris’ dedicated caregiver of many years.
