Services for Yvonne Valentine, 90, of Broaddus, will be held at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Broaddus Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow in the Broaddus Cemetery. Mrs. Valentine was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Colfax, Louisiana, and died Aug. 26, 2020, in Houston. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
