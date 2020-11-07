Micheal “Uncky” Crawford
Graveside services for Micheal “Uncky” Crawford, 60, of Wells will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mt. Hope Cemetery with Brother Tom Townsend officiating.
Mike was born November 3, 1960 in Kountze, Texas to the late Evelyn Pauline (Foster) and Troy Crawford, and died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
“Uncky”, as he was known by friends and family, was a Pipeline Welder for 45 years. He found great joy volunteering for The Make A Wish Foundation. He was a devoted member and past president of the East Texas Motorcycle Enthusiasts. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, raising chickens, gardening and cooking all things spicy, as well as his late-night phone conversations with his sister, Troylene. Uncky was full of life, and there will be a void in this world without his bright light.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Troylene and Glynn Blackmon of Livingston, Linda and Jerry Goodwin of Wells; longtime friend, Kim Pitts of Pollok; cousins, Tom David Crawford of Central, Robbie Crawford of Wells, who was like a brother; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Pat Jacobson and JoAnn Trahan.
Pallbearers will be Greg Crabb, Scott Smith, Jack Rushing, Charles Wood, Eddie Johnson, Sr., and Gary Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Uncky’s name to The Make A Wish Foundation, Gift Processing, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
