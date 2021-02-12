Nathan ‘‘Buddy’’ Atkinson
Nathan “Buddy” Atkinson of Pollok, 63, was born May 10, 1957 and passed away February 7, 2021 in Cherokee County, Tx.
He is survived by his wife Lola of Rusk, sister Nadine Jones, of Etoile, son & daughter in law Jeremy and Tessa Atkinson, Daughter & son in law Jennifer and Joe Langley, all of Pollok. sons Christopher and Nathan Atkinson. daughter Dussine Atkinson. Stepsons Jeremy Kennedy and wife Kristen, Paul Kennedy, and Kevin “Toog” Cannady. Stepdaughter and son in law Kimberlee and Enrique Zavala. 17 grandkids, and 2 great grandsons. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. And Special friend RoyDale Payne of Etoile.
He is proceeded in death by father Nathan Atkinson and mother Geraldine Monday.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Affinty Hospice nurses.
