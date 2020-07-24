Burlon Wilkerson
Burlon Wilkerson, born December 14, 1950 passed from this life July 21, 2020. The oldest son of RV and Jakie Rushing Wilkerson. Burlon was born in Houston, but got to Diboll as quick as he could.
Service will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until service time. A private burial will be held prior to the service.
Burlon graduated as valedictorian from Diboll High School in 1969. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree and his Master of Fine Arts Degree from SFA. In 1973, he returned to Diboll High School to teach English, Speech, Journalism, and Theatre. He coached UIL, speaking events, one-act play, debate, and various other topics. He became the first academic Decathlon coach for DHS. His teams, both UIL and Academic Decathlon won numerous awards on the state level during his time in Diboll. The last twelve years of his education career he taught Speech at Angelina College.
A charter member of the Diboll Civic Club, Burlon was passionate about Operation Clean Sweep and served as the site coordinator for several years. He loved helping the elderly improve their homes. Often he personally took on jobs during the year that could not be done during OCS.
Burlon was a member of Eastview Pentecostal Church in Lufkin. Over the years there he served as children’s church coordinator, youth director, and currently was a member of the Lifeline Bible Study team. Burlon and Jan, along with Tim and Tammy Almand created WOW ! (Worship on Wednesday) for the children of the church.
A life member of the Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers (PTA), Burlon worked with the local, district and state PTA as an officer and presenter at state training sessions. He was honored to be “First Man” while his wife served as state president of the PTA.
One of his greatest loves was playing guitar and singing Southern gospel music. He played with the Promise Land Quartet for thirty years.
Burlon is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jan Woodrome Wilkerson of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Michele Wilkerson of Diboll; daughter, Dr. Krista Wilkerson of San Antonio, and daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Greg Blakeslee of Marquez. He is survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Annabeth and Ryan Wilkerson of Diboll, Neely and Jake Blakeslee of Marquez, Jamie and Jessica Blakeslee of College Station. Also survived by mother, Jakie Wilkerson of Diboll; brothers and sisters-in-law, Reidel and Wanda Wilkerson of Diboll and Lanny and Pam Wilkerson of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Sadie Woodrome of Chester, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, RV Wilkerson.
Flowers are appreciated, or donations to the Diboll PTSA Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 312, Diboll, Texas. Most of all, please continue Random Acts of Kindness in Burlon’s honor. He had a heart for those in need. Purchase groceries, pay a bill, tuck a few extra dollars into a friend’s pocket, or tip really well the next time you eat out.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
