Scott Carter Varga
January 25, 1971 — February 3, 2021
Scott Carter Varga passed away on February 3, 2021 in Lawton, OK at the age of 50 after courageously battling a long illness. A family memorial will be held in Georgetown, TX at a later date. We appreciate your love and prayers.
Scott was born on January 25, 1971 in Lufkin, TX to Joe and Sandra Varga. Growing up, he loved the outdoors and was an outstanding athlete playing football and baseball. Scott graduated from Lufkin High School in 1989 and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas in 1992 and later earned an MBA from Stephen F. Austin State University.
He had a successful Engineering career working with Temple Inland right out of college and later held various Engineering positions with Champion, International Paper, Lufkin Industries and most recently with Republic Paperboard in Lawton, OK. Scott loved gardening and was gifted in woodworking and other projects he designed. His Longhorn BBQ pit on wheels was his design and was frequently seen at many functions serving food to anyone wanting to stop by and talk.
Scott is survived by his wife, Richann Varga of Lawton, OK; daughter, Maddie Varga of Tyler, TX; parents, Joe and Sandra Varga of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Beverly Varga of Georgetown, TX; nephew, Russell Varga of Stillwater, OK; niece, Paige Varga of Dallas, TX; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his brother, Kyle Varga.
