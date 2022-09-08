Funeral services for Jackie Dixon Lowery, 71, of Pollok will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Clawson Assembly of God with Pastor Kevin Poage and Pastor Buddy Flowers officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Lowery was born May 10, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to Yonnie (McClendon) and Jack Carroll Dixon, and died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Tyler.
Mrs. Lowery was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and retired as Vice-President from Texas State Bank. She attended Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Bret Gould of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Mandy Hamilton of Pollok; grandchildren, Jayden Gould and Trace Clark, Landree Hamilton, Finley Hamilton, and Presley Gould; mother, Yonnie Dixon of Pollok; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Debbie Dixon of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Buddy Flowers of Frisco; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Carroll Dixon; husband, Joe Bruce Lowery; and infant son, Michael Todd Hamilton
Pallbearers will be Kelly Williamson, Billy Fondren, Trace Clark, Brian Warner, Mike Young, Brad Hamilton, and Bret Gould.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Legend Williamson Foundation, 4796 FM 1819, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
