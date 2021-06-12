Kenneth Frank Bartlett
Funeral services for Kenneth Frank Bartlett, 69, of Huntington, will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Bartlett was born August 25, 1951, in Conroe, Texas the son of the late Billie Jean (Walker) and John Milton Bartlett, Sr. He passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mr. Bartlett was a carpenter and was retired from Ceilings, Inc. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping and being with his kids and grandkids. Mr. Bartlett had resided in Huntington since 1982.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Bartlett of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Bartlett, Jr., and Tammie Bartlett of Buna, Anthony and Tracey Bartlett of Huntington; grandchildren, Kenneth Bartlett, Reagan Bartlett, Jessica Bartlett, Samantha Lynch, Brittney Bartlett, Cailyn Bartlett, and Grace Bartlett; ten great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Brenda Bartlett of Winnie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Milton Bartlett, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Bartlett, Reagan Bartlett, Tim Lynch, Alex Buckner, Jody Anderson and Nathan Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Bartlett and Jason Gardner.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors
