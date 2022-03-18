Memorial services for Jeffery Glenn “Twiggy” Jacobs, 73, of Pollok will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Redtown Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Van Johnson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Jacobs was born December 20, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to Bernice (Oliver) and William Baz “Bill” Jacobs, and died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Jacobs retired as Supervisor of the E & I Department at Lufkin Paper Mill. He was a graduate of Freeport High School and was a member of Redtown Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Bernice Oliver Jacobs of Pollok; son, Chris Jacobs and wife Katherine Reed of Wells; daughter, Trebel Aldredge and husband Steve of Denver, Colorado; grandsons, Anthony Jacobs of Abilene, Alex Kauffman and wife Kristi Smith of Arkansas, Eric Kauffman of Illinois; granddaughter, Sarah Jacobs of Katy; great-grandson, Damien Kauffman of Wisconsin; niece, Anita Johns and husband Fred Marquardt of Huntington; nephew, Clark Fipps of Lufkin; best friend, Rayburn Oliver of Angleton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, W.B. Jacobs; sister, Lois Jacobs Doyle; and mother of his children, Anna Obenhause Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redtown Missionary Baptist Church, 6634 W. State Highway 7, Pollok, Texas 75969.
