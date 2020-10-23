Angela Rena (Cox) Lee
Funeral services for Angela Rena (Cox) Lee, 56, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow at Sowell Cemetery.
Ms. Lee was born February 22, 1964 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to James Lavon Cox and Evelyn Faye (Parker) Hopkins, and died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Huntington.
Ms. Lee was of Baptist faith. She loved to cook, read a good book, and be with her family. Ms. Lee enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a fan of Elvis Presley and her favorite movies were “Little House on the Prairie” and “Oh Brother, Where art thou?” Ms. Lee liked to volunteer at Second Blessing in Huntington.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Amanda Epperly of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Christina Epperly and Shane McKinney of Huntington; grandson and fiancé, Joshua Reppond and Brandy Case of Coshocton, OH; granddaughter and husband, Katelyn Epperly and K.T. Tullos of Huntington; granddaughter, MaKayla Epperly of Central; grandson, Christian Epperly of Huntington; granddaughter, Jasmine Mixon of Huntington; granddaughter, Savanah Epperly of Lufkin; grandson, Trenton Epperly of Lufkin; granddaughter, Amaya Epperly of Lufkin; grandson, Paxton Epperly of Lufkin; granddaughter, Caydince Epperly of Lufkin; great grandsons, Ryan Tullos and Eli Tullos, both of Huntington; mother, Evelyn Hopkins of Huntington; and sister and brother-in-law, Kim Able and Billy Kosina of Moscow.
Ms. Lee was preceded in death by her father, James L. Cox; brother, Cliff Cox; and sisters, Regina Eaves and Priscilla Emanis.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Reppond, Keith Epperly, Shane McKinney, K.T. Tullos, Billy Kosina, and Trenton Epperly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Turner, Jamie Pixley, and Hunter Gersbach.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
