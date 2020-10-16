Richard Dean Strong
Richard Dean Strong, 76, of Huntington died Monday, October 12, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.
Mr. Strong was born March 12, 1944 in Greenfield, Iowa to his birth parents, the late Eva Rachel (Black) and William Robert Strong, and raised by the late Mary and Glenn Black. Formerly of Houston, he had resided in Huntington for 11 years. Mr. Strong retired from the U.S. Navy after proudly serving for more than 20 years. He was an avid fisherman and a lifetime member of BASS. He was very proud of his entire family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of over 52 years, Miyo (Onaga) Strong of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Richard Montanye of Wheeling, West Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Ron Strong and Heather Reeves of Houston; grandchildren, Trey Montanye, Ryan Montanye, Cole Montanye, Rex Montanye, Nathan Reeves, and Robert Reeves; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans, Lufkin Chapter, 1015 Lee Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
