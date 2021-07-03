Volney Eugene “Gene” Parker, 88, of Huntington, was born February 21, 1933, in Lufkin, Texas, to Volney Thomas Parker and Gladys Marie (Short) Parker, and died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Parker served in the United States Army.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Leah Parker of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Wendy Parker of Alberta, Canada; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Linda Parker of Canyon Lake, Texas; son, Steven Parker of Lufkin, Texas; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
